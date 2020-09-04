BioPark ticket sales are steady

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark has been open for about a month and while ticket sales are doing well, officials say they are looking forward to indoor exhibits opening.

“Once we get the indoor spaces open we will definitely expect another pretty big increase where we’re probably hitting capacity,” said BioPark spokesperson Greg Jackson.

Right now, the BioPark is doing timed ticketing letting 150 people into each facility, every half hour. The city says the zoo reaches capacity almost every morning. In the afternoons they have more spots available selling, on average, 75 tickets an hour. That’s likely due to the afternoon heat.

