ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are only six days left in March. Next month, the Biopark has some plans to make sure you have a great Ape-ril.

They’ve got ape-centered plans throughout the month. You can visit the Biopark from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on certain Saturdays to learn about a different primate.

April 8 will focus on chimpanzees. On April 15, you’ll learn about orangutans, and gorillas on April 22. On the following Sundays, you can on a guided ape walk tour.

Those tickets are $65 but include the price of admission to the Biopark.