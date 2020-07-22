BioPark takes us behind the scenes with cheetahs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is still keeping us engaged with the animals while the zoo is closed. “They miss having you guys here so much. they really enjoy people watching so it’s been kind of boring for them without all the visitors,” said zookeeper Casey.

The ‘beans’ as they’re called Garbanzo, Barracho and Pinto are all brothers and they’re about to turn three-years-old. While cheetahs are well known as the fastest land animal, Casey says this is a typical day around the cheetah habitat, lots of lounging around.

