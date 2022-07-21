ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summertime means Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its summer concerts. Families can enjoy the evening at the Zoo or the Botanic Garden and listen to music featuring both local and national acts.

The BioPark’s Garden Music series takes place at the Botanic Garden every other Thursday and features local bands. The Zoo Music series happens on alternating Fridays and features national touring bands. Concert-goers can enjoy everything BioPark has to offer as most zoo and Botanic Garden exhibits will be open during the evening. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and free face painting is available for kids.

Upcoming Summer Concert Shows

Thursday, July 21 – Garden Music: Joseph General & High Vibration

Friday, July 29 – Zoo Music: Lost Bayou Ramblers

Thursday, August 4 – Garden Music: Ivon Ulibarri & Cafe Mocha

Friday, August 12 – Zoo Music: Flor de Toloache

Tickets for shows can be purchased at abqbiopark.holdmyticket.com. Members of the New Mexico BioPark Society can receive a 50% discount with a valid ID.