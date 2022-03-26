ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zoo staff members are mourning the loss of a long-time beloved resident, Zeya the binturong. “These animals are commonly known as bearcats, even though they’re not related to bears or cats,” a BioPark official said.
The BioPark reposted the video from a few years ago featuring Zeya, who could sometime be seen on walks around the zoo grounds with her keepers. Binturongs are tree-dwellers native to the rainforests of southeast Asia.
They are related to skunks, but zoo staff says their distinct smell is more like buttered popcorn. Zeya was 14 years old.