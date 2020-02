ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for an unforgettable gift this Valentine’s Day, how about a kiss from a hippo?

It’s not quite what it sounds like but it is for a good cause. The BioPark Society is selling paintings, created by putting lipstick on Karen the hippopotamus, then giving her a canvas.

All proceeds go toward the hippos at the zoo. For more information, click here.