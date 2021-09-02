BioPark Society removes Zia from hippo naming contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Society announced the name Zia is out of the running in the naming contest for the zoo’s baby hippopotamus. Officials say they made the decision out of respect after talking with the Zia Pueblo.

The name Matilda will replace it along with the other original options, Layla, Magdalena and Sienna. the BioPark Society says those who made an online donation to the name Zia, will be contacted by the New Mexico BioPark Society. The contest ends Friday, Sept. 10. To donate and vote for a name, visit the Biopark Society’s website.