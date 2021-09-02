BioPark Society removes Zia from hippo naming contest

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Society announced the name Zia is out of the running in the naming contest for the zoo’s baby hippopotamus. Officials say they made the decision out of respect after talking with the Zia Pueblo.

The name Matilda will replace it along with the other original options, Layla, Magdalena and Sienna. the BioPark Society says those who made an online donation to the name Zia, will be contacted by the New Mexico BioPark Society. The contest ends Friday, Sept. 10. To donate and vote for a name, visit the Biopark Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Enter to Win

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES