BioPark Society releases behind-the-scenes video with carnivore keeper

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those of you missing some of your fiercer friends at the zoo, the BioPark Society released a behind-the-scenes video showing what it’s like to care for carnivores. The video follows zookeeper Val on her daily rounds to check in on animals like the polar bears, cheetahs, and lions. Not all of the animals were interested in putting on a show. No word yet on when the zoo will reopen.

