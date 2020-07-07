BioPark Society releases behind-the-scenes video with carnivore keeper

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with New Mexico United Soccer, as it is a match week for the club. New Mexico United will restart their 2020 season on Saturday against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. New Mexico United released some news on Monday though, as they are loaning out Goalkeeper Ben Beaury to Reno for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"It made sense for Ben to get some experience to compete for regular minutes and you know we obviously have Cody in goal as our starter and then Phil will be our reserve goalkeeper and if anything happens to either of those two then we have right to recall Ben at any time," said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.