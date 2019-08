ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can wish the BioPark’s hyenas a happy birthday with a gift for them to sink their teeth into.

Sisters “Ruckus” and “Havoc” were born at the zoo one year ago. Since the hyenas have the strongest jaws of any mammal, they chomp through their enrichment toys in no time.

For their birthday, the BioPark Society wants to get them a nearly indestructible ball from a company called “Wildlife Toy Box.” If you want to help the society reach its $489 goal, click here.