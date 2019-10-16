BioPark Society grant to benefit zoo’s llamas and alpacas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local zookeepers have a better way to track the health of their llamas and alpacas, thanks to a grant from the BioPark Society.

The society’s quarterly “Pride Grant” paid for a new scale in the habitat to weigh the animals weekly instead of monthly. Zookeepers say it’s a big improvement from the old scale, which required the animals to be moved and often stressed them out.

“We do try and take care of these guys and getting weekly weights on them is one of the better ways to do it, and we can tell if there is a problem and we can address it early,” zookeeper Sara Lulei said.

Zoo workers submit applications for things like equipment and training, and a committee of their peers decides where to award the funding.