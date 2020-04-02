BioPark Society creates new online series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the ABQ BioPark is closed, the BioPark Society is making sure we get our dose of animals with a new online series.

It gives viewers a behind the look scenes look at the work that continues at the zoo, aquarium and BioPark. The first installment of ‘your dose of vitamin sea,’ released Wednesday, shows an American river otter training session.

The series will also explain how membership donations and sponsorships are still funding the BioPark.

