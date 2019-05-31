Albuquerque-Metro

BioPark Society calling for donations to celebrate snow leopards birthday

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:41 PM MDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 05:50 PM MDT

BioPark Society calling for donations to celebrate snow leopards birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - You can help make it an extra-special birthday for a furry pair of BioPark residents.

Snow Leopards Yeti and Dash are both turning one-year-old and they love soccer balls so much that they don't last long in their habitat.

The BioPark Society is asking for help getting them each as many as 52 soccer and so-called "jolly" balls, one for each week of the year.

They're also hoping to raise $21,000 by the end of the day. Click here to donate. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment