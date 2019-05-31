BioPark Society calling for donations to celebrate snow leopards birthday Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - You can help make it an extra-special birthday for a furry pair of BioPark residents.

Snow Leopards Yeti and Dash are both turning one-year-old and they love soccer balls so much that they don't last long in their habitat.

The BioPark Society is asking for help getting them each as many as 52 soccer and so-called "jolly" balls, one for each week of the year.

They're also hoping to raise $21,000 by the end of the day. Click here to donate.