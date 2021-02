ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public’s chance to bid on experiences or artwork benefitting the BioPark and its conservation efforts. The BioPark Society Auction is now live and includes experiences like breakfast with bears, giraffes, or elephants, the chance to name a baby otter, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the vet clinic at the zoo.

If art is more your style, you can bid on custom animal artwork, handcrafted River of Lights displays, or vintage zoo signs. You can put in your bid online.