BioPark shows a behind-the-scenes look at caring for polar bears

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting an inside look at how the BioPark takes care of some of its animals including two fan favorites. The BioPark Society has created a new series called ‘Your Dose of Vitamin Z‘ on Facebook. Their latest post shows a behind-the-scenes look of what it takes to care for polar bear brothers Kiska and Koluk. The BioPark says there’s a lot of training going on when you don’t see them playing outside.

“Using simple verbal and visual cues, like you might train your pet at home to know, Casey is able to ask the bears to sit, stand, and even put their paws through a special set of doors,” said Tim Van Loan, BioPark’s Behavior and Enrichment manager. Some of their favorite treats include fish, brisket and Gatorade.