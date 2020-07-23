BioPark showcases staff during National Zookeeper Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s National Zookeeper Week and all week long the BioPark has been showcasing the people who care for its many, diverse creatures. Wednesday Amanda, the bird keeper talked about how rewarding it is to work with the birds.

“Had the privilege of working with bird species that are extinct in the wild, the crow doves, and Guam kingfishers. So being able to be apart of those breeding programs for those birds that might bring them back, is just amazing,” said Amanda.

Alongside Amanda is Click the Marabou stork who lives in the ‘Africa’ section of the zoo. As you can see these storks are big birds, capable of getting as tall as five feet.