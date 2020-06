ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the Albuquerque zoo’s newest additions are exploring their new home. The BioPark posted a video giving us a first look at the newborn spotted hyenas wandering around their habitat. They were born in late April and both the cubs and their mom are said to be doing well.

This is the second set of cubs born at the BioPark in the last three decades. The city says the BioPark is the only accredited zoo in the past two years to successfully breed spotted hyenas.