BioPark shares adorable video of Thorn and Jazmine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s ‘Thorn Thursday’ on Tuesday.

Tuesday, the BioPark shared a video of the two smallest members of the elephant family, Thorn and Jazzy.

While Thursday’s are usually dedicated to Thorn, zookeepers say they couldn’t wait to share the adorable video. The BioPark says this is just one of their daily exercises to encourage exploration.

