BioPark sees busy weekend after reopening to public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a busy weekend at the BioPark Zoo as families rushed back to see the animals for the first time in months. The zoo says Sunday was the busiest day since it reopened to the public Wednesday. There were 1,764 visitors Sunday and more than 1,600 Saturday.

You have to book tickets online and the zoo says morning time slots have been filling up fast. The zoo says at any given time they rarely have more than 500 people in the park giving families plenty of space to social distance.

