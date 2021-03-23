BioPark seeking teachers as summer educators

A zookeeper talks at the hippo exhibit during a summer 2020 camp at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. (courtesy ABQ BioPark)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is now hiring teachers for summer educators at the BioPark’s zoo, aquarium, and Botanic Garden. According to the BioPark, the positions are hired through a temporary staffing agency, RivenRock, and are funded through the New Mexico BioPark Society and are not City of Albuquerque positions.

Teachers that are hired must participate in training and be available to work from the week of June 7 through July 30. There are full time and part time positions available.

Requirements include a bachelor’s degree with major coursework in science, education, or a related field, in addition to one year of formal or informal teaching experience, preferably in the sciences. The BioPark states that related education and experience may be interchangeable on a year-for-year basis. All applicants must pass a background check.

The BioPark reports that who are selected as teachers for Camp BioPark will do the following:

Conduct one or more of 15 different week-long day camps for K-1st grade, 2nd-3rd grade, 4th-6th grade, or 7th-9th grade

Develop and use daily lesson plans and activities for the assigned class

Promote conservation through experiential learning using the BioPark’s exhibits and grounds

Maintain a safe learning environment

Work with each child in an active, inquiry-based, child-centered atmosphere

Supervise volunteers assigned to help with each Camp BioPark class

Effectively communicate with BioPark staff, campers, guardians of campers

Perform general administrative tasks associated with Camp BioPark

Teachers will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for full day camps or from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or noon to 4:30 p.m. for half day camps. Camp BioPark will run from June 7 to July 30 will clean-up time provided the following week as not all camps are offered every week.

Paid training and preparation are available from May 9 through June 7. The BioPark reports that the pay rate for both positions is $14 per hour with hours varying per week with assignments.

To apply send your resume to BioPark Education Curator Cheri Vogel at cvogel@cabq.gov or 903 Tenth Street SW, 87102. The application deadline is April 9 at 5 p.m. For additional information, call 505-848-7183 or email cvogel@cabq.gov.