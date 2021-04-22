BioPark says goodbye to one gorilla, welcomes another

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark says goodbye to one gorilla, but is welcoming another. The BioPark reports that Marcus the Western lowland gorilla left on March 185 for another Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited facility.

According to a press release from the Biopark, once his standard safety quarantine is over and is ready to be moved into his public habitat, the facility will announce his arrival. Marcus will be living at the facility along with three females and their offspring.

Marcus the gorilla (courtesy ABQ BioPark)

“Of course we were sad to say goodbye to Marcus, who had been with us since he was just a few years old,” said Lynn Tupa, ABQ BioPark Zoo manager in a press release. “Marcus was a confident silverback here at the BioPark and we hope he will take on that role with his new troop.”

Marcus is 35-years-old and was born at the Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens. He had lived at the BioPark since 1987 along with females Matadi, Nia Lewa, and Samantha.

The BioPark reports it received a new male gorilla named Kojo on April 14 from the Smithsonian National Zoo. Staff from the Smithsonian say the 19-year-old gorilla has a lot of personality.

BioPark officials say they hope Kojo will become the silverback to his new companions following an introduction period. According to the BioPark, the silverback is a mature male who acts as the dominant member of the social group.

Kojo is being introduced to the females in the troop, Matadi, Nia Lewa, and Samantha. He will be able to be viewed by the public in the coming weeks.