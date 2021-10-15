BioPark says ape community back on exhibit after battle with infection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark says its ape community is on the upswing after battling a bacteria for more than two months. The Shigella bacteria killed four primates in August and September and infected several more.

All of the zoo’s orangutans, chimpanzees and gorillas are back on exhibit and interacting with each other while being tested weekly for the bacteria. The one surviving siamang is moving to another zoo so he can be with his own kind.