ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rhino at the Albuquerque zoo wasn’t about to share a post-holiday snack. The BioPark posted a video Tuesday showing Chopper and Bertha chowing down on an old Christmas tree when, all of a sudden, Chopper pulls it away from her.

Bertha doesn’t seem to mind though, as she just stands there as Chopper keeps on eating. During the holiday season, both Bertha and Chopper made the BioPark’s “nice” list for their contributions to research.