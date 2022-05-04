ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of the Biopark will get a chance to head back for evening tours starting June 7. Guests will be able to search for night-blooming plants, nocturnal animals, and night pollinators.
Story Continues Below
- New Mexico: Mora excavation crews assist firefighters battling major fire
- KRQE Investigates: A look inside Albuquerque’s unarmed emergency response
- Albuquerque: Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison
- KRQE En Español: Martes 3 de Mayo 2022
Twilights tours at the zoo start June 14 and will highlight some of the unique nocturnal behaviors of the zoo’s animals. Adult tickets are $15, kids and seniors are $10.