ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of the Biopark will get a chance to head back for evening tours starting June 7. Guests will be able to search for night-blooming plants, nocturnal animals, and night pollinators.

Twilights tours at the zoo start June 14 and will highlight some of the unique nocturnal behaviors of the zoo’s animals. Adult tickets are $15, kids and seniors are $10.