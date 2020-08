ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for families looking to enjoy a day at the zoo. In an email to BioPark Society members, the zoo announced it would be reopening first to members and then to the general public.

The park says it will ask guests to wear masks and social distance throughout the zoo and will only allow access to outdoor exhibits. Members can visit the zoo first from August 7 to 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the public will be welcomed back starting on Wednesday, August 12.

