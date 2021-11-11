BioPark renews Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has once again had its accreditation renewed. That means the BioPark has met standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Inspection teams examined all aspects of the facilities, including animal care, keeper training, safety measures, educational and veterinary programs. The BioPark goes through the accreditation process every five years. Fewer than 10 percent of licensed animal exhibitors are accredited. The BioPark says the accreditation indicates to the public that it’s meeting high standards.