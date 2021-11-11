BioPark renews Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has once again had its accreditation renewed. That means the BioPark has met standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Story Continues Below
- Sports: West Las Vegas High coach under investigation; players allege verbal abuse
- Weather: Winds pick up throughout Thursday
- New Mexico: First lawsuit filed in deadly shooting on New Mexico film set
- Election Data: How Albuquerque voters cast ballots in mayor, stadium races
- Español: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 10 de Noviembre 2021
Inspection teams examined all aspects of the facilities, including animal care, keeper training, safety measures, educational and veterinary programs. The BioPark goes through the accreditation process every five years. Fewer than 10 percent of licensed animal exhibitors are accredited. The BioPark says the accreditation indicates to the public that it’s meeting high standards.