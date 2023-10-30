ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has dedicated part of the ABQ Biopark’s new Asia exhibit after longtime civic leader Lawrence Rael. The zoo has rebranded the elephant viewing area as the Lawrence Rael Pavilion. Rael, who currently serves as Albuquerque’s Chief Administrative Officer, is retiring from city government after nearly 40 years.

He has had his hand in several projects including the Biopark. He urged others to step up to make the city a better place. “We are lucky to have a great city, and we are lucky to have great people that work for us. But we have to stick together and work together. If we don’t invest in ourselves, we won’t expect others to come in invest us,” said Rael. His final day on the job is Friday.