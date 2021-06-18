BioPark reminds visitors what not to bring to Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has a reminder for Tingley Beach visitors, after algae invaded one of its ponds. Recently, the Model Boat Pond became overcome with algae.

BioPark employees used an algaecide, but when they went to clean the pond, it didn’t drain and the dead algae became worse. A Dive Safety officer was sent in to see what was clogging the drain.

That’s when he found a plastic bread bag at the bottom. “A lot of our guests don’t know this, but bread is bad for the birds and of course plastic bags are bad for our drains,” the dive officer said. Instead, the BioPark recommends feeding the birds corn, peas, or cut-up grapes and having reusable containers.

