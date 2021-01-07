ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a way to relax, the polar bears at the ABQ BioPark have some ideas.
The BioPark Society posted a video showing an underwater view of playtime at the zoo. Despite their lumbering movements on land, they actually look pretty graceful when viewed from underwater.
Over the weekend, the BioPark celebrated a year’s worth of their top social media posts by doing a countdown on their Twitter feed.
Read More:
- BioPark release video of polar bears showing off their relaxing skills
- Lawmaker in McKinley County unhappy with vaccine distribution there
- State lawmakers propose to have more say in public health issues
- Google workers union blasts YouTube in wake of mob attack on Capitol
- Grant’s Thursday Night Forecast