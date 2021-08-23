BioPark receives over 2,600 name suggestions for baby hippo

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is getting closer to naming its new baby hippo. The female Nile hippopotamus was born to parents Karen and Moe last month. The BioPark turned to the community for help coming up with a name and received more than 2,600 suggestions.

Now, the hippo care staff is picking out the top submissions which the public will get a chance to vote on as part of a donation drive for the BioPark Society.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES