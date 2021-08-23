BioPark receives over 2,600 name suggestions for baby hippo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It's something zookeepers at the ABQ BioPark haven't dealt with before: an outbreak of a bacterial infection in the popular ape exhibit that has already turned deadly. Zoo visitors News 13 spoke with shared their memories of Huerfanita, the 48-year-old western lowland gorilla who died over the weekend after battling the infection. Zookeepers said it's been tough grieving the loss but also trying to keep the other apes alive and well.

Smiles are slowly returning to the faces of some of the BioPark staff after seeing a few of the orangutans looking more like themselves, even playing on the swings. It's nice to see, especially since the orangutans, siamangs, and gorillas have been battling the shigella bacterial infection for weeks. The infection causes them to be sluggish, suffer from diarrhea, vomiting, and fevers. It's also highly contagious.