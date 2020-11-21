BioPark provides an update on klipspringer calf ‘Zeelie’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Zoo says its newest addition is growing and exploring. Baby klipspringer Zeelie is one month old on Friday. The zoo says she has more than doubled her weight since birth, now coming in at about 4 and a half pounds. The young klipspringer is exploring her yard more to find new places to hang out hidden away.

