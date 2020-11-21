BioPark provides an update on klipspringer calf ‘Zeelie’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque Public Schools extends its remote learning to the second semester, the district's most recent survey shows most of its teachers are not ready to move to the hybrid learning model. The survey was sent out in October and about 75% of the district's teachers responded.

"We know that this is a very trying time and that the times are changing all the time. So, it's important to kind of have the finger on the pulse of our workforce," Dr. Richard Bowman, APS' Chief Information and Strategy Officer said. "We also wanting to start asking them about how they're feeling about going back to school in hybrid learning."