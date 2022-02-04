ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost two years now, the Albuquerque BioPark has been without its train. But that’s about to change, as the BioPark shows off plans for a new electronic tram to speed visitors between the zoo, the botanic garden, and the aquarium.

The BioPark train, a popular part of the BioPark experience, has been gone for almost two years. Its replacement is almost here. “So it’s going to be a great efficient, sustainable, way to connect our guests all across the BioPark,” said Brandon Gibson with the city of Albuquerque Arts and Culture department.

That’s the promise of the new electric tram that will carry as many as 60 people from the zoo to the aquarium in just 12 minutes, more than twice as fast as the old train. “We feel like this is a big improvement here at the park, ’cause we want to connect our guests from the park to the zoo, to the park aquarium and botanic garden as quick as possible so the guests can get the most out of their visit here,” Gibson said.

The new electric tram will follow the same route from the zoo to Tingley Beach, to the botanic garden. The tracks already covered over to accommodate what the BioPark promises will be a futurist-looking, eco-friendly ride. “On top of that it’s going to be fully sustainable, conservation is a big goal of ours here at the BioPark, so having an electric tram model here is crucial for us,” Gibson said.

Those electric cars charged by solar panels in the BioPark parking lot should be running by late spring or early summer. It will cost about $400,000. The old train and its tracks arent gone for good though. They will be installed to loop around the botanic gardens and Heritage Farm.