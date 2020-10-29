BioPark penguins get into the Halloween spirit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is also being celebrated at the Albuquerque BioPark. Keepers posted this photo on Facebook of a fish-filled jack-o-lantern with the caption, “Go big or gourd home.”

The penguins reportedly waited until after the photoshoot before devouring their treats.

