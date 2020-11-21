BioPark penguins expecting new additions to their family in December

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark announced on Saturday that two of their macaroni penguins are expecting two chicks this December. According to a press release from the BioPark, penguin keepers discovered an egg on Nov. 2 and another on Nov. 6.

Minnow and Jamison, the mother and father respectively, have previously had a chick together in 2018, when they lived at SeaWorld. Macaroni penguins are monogamous, forming lifelong pairs.

BioPark officials say the eggs were placed in an incubator to make sure they got their best shot at surviving and a wooden, dummy egg was put in Minnow and Jamison’s nest. The BioPark says the eggs should hatch in time for the holidays, with one expected to hatch between Dec. 9 and mid-Dec. with the second to follow suit from mid- to late-Dec.