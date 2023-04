ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark’s baby penguin has officially joined the rest of the flock.

The male chick hatched in November and spent months behind the scenes learning how to swim with Mom and Dad.

Recently, the Gentoo took his first plunge into the deep end of the main pool. You can now see him with the rest of the penguins at the Penguin Chill Exhibit.