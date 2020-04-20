BioPark penguin exhibit available on YouTube

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can’t visit the Penguin Chill exhibit at the BioPark right now, but you can still experience it from a distance.

The BioPark unveiled this new live camera of the exhibit on YouTube over the weekend. You can watch the Gentoo, Macaroni, and King penguins any time of day. You can see it for yourself on the zoo’s YouTube page.

