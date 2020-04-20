BioPark penguin exhibit available on YouTube

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can’t visit the Penguin Chill exhibit at the BioPark right now, but you can still experience it from a distance.

The BioPark unveiled this new live camera of the exhibit on YouTube over the weekend. You can watch the Gentoo, Macaroni, and King penguins any time of day. You can see it for yourself on the zoo’s YouTube page.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞