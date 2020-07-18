BioPark otters settle into new habitat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The aquarium has not reopened yet, but there’s still plenty of Chaos and Mayhem behind closed doors.

We are of course talking about the BioPark’s beloved river otters, named Chaos and Mayhem, who are enjoying an upgrade to their habitat. The new island has proved a perfect spot for a midday nap.

