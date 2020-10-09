BioPark offers virtual field trips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since school groups are missing out on their usual field trips to the BioPark, the BioPark is bringing the field trips to them. Educators at the zoo, aquarium, and Botanic Garden are joining classrooms via Zoom for virtual field trips. The program includes a presentation, tailored to the particular age group of the class followed by a Q&A. Youth groups and other organizations can also sign up.

“We’re so excited to offer this option to help enhance at-home learning,” said Bethany Dunn in a news release Friday, science education coordinator at the ABQ BioPark. “This is a safe and fun way for groups to learn more about the many plants and animals of the BioPark. During these presentations, you’ll travel through our facilities and meet different staff members and animals – you just might meet one of our snake ambassadors or get to view behaviors of our African lions Kenya and Dixie.”

