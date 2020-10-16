BioPark offers personalized video messages featuring animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico BioPark Society announced Friday they are now offering custom video messages featuring zoo animals. The custom “Wild About You” messages will raise funds for animals at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

The society says each video will be recorded by zookeepers and feature a close-up with the customer’s choice of animal. Available animals include elephants, penguins, llamas, hippos, giraffes, Andean condors, and bald eagles.

People interested can order directly from the BioPark Society’s website. Videos are recorded and emailed to the customer within a week. Prices for the videos range from $29 to $49. All proceeds will benefit the animal seen in the video.