BioPark offers glimpse into feeding sharks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is giving us an inside look at feeding the sharks, one of the more interesting jobs at the Aquarium.

Each shark is fed individually to prevent all the sharks going after the same fish. Although some of them try to get more than their fair share, the tank is normally calm during feedings.

