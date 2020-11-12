BioPark offering virtual message from Santa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Your little ones can get a custom message from Santa ahead of Christmas Day. The virtual messages are being offered through the BioPark. Santa will mention a gift on their list and a fun fact about your child that only Santa would know. Each message costs $35 and you can add additional names for $10.

Orders made by Nov. 17, custom Santa videos will be delivered by Dec. 4 and Santa videos purchased between Nov. 18 and Nov. 25 will be delivered by Dec. 18. The New Mexico BioPark Society says all proceeds from Santa to You will benefit the ABQ BioPark Zoo, Aquarium, Botanic Garden, and Tingley Beach.

