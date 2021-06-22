BioPark ocelot cubs have a new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark has bid farewell to two ocelot cubs. Milla and Leeloo left the BioPark for the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi back in March as part of the species survival plan.

An endangered species, ocelots are one of the most elusive and solitary animals in North America. Conservationists believe there between 50 and 80 ocelots left in the wild.

