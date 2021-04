ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is looking for people who would like to volunteer for Earth Day. They need help picking up litter and removing cattails from the Bosque, near Tingley Beach.

Volunteers will also be doing planting and mulching. Earth Day is on April 17, so there’s plenty of time to sign up. Information on how to sign up is available on the BioPark website.