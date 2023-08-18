ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is mourning the loss of a beloved lemur. At 33 years old, Kirby the Ruffled Lemur was believed to be the oldest of his species in human care in North America. Zoo staff said he lived an extraordinarily long life, nearly double the life expectancy of around 18 years.

Staff said Kirby’s health had been declining due to his age and he was found to have kidney failure so staff decided the time had come to euthanize him. He leaves behind three offspring with the zoo’s 13-year-old female Nuit.