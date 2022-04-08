ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some zoos across the nation are keeping their birds behind closed doors because of the Avian flu. The BioPark says it’s not to that point yet.

So far, nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have been killed across the US because of the virus, and zoos are working to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate. That includes securing nets to make sure outside birds don’t get in to spread the fly.

The Kansas City Zoo is keeping some of its birds indoors. However, the BioPark says their veterinarians and bird curator have been monitoring the situation. They do have contingency plans to move the BioPark’s birds indoors temporarily if there are cases closer to Albuquerque. The only birds that are not affected are the penguins because they are kept indoors.