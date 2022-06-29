ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is excited to participate in its Plastic Free Eco-challenge, which encourages people to actively cut plastic use throughout July.

The BioPark is calling on community members to join its team and make a difference for the earth and wildlife. “It can be something as simple as not getting a straw at a restaurant,” said Deborah Cook, education coordinator at the BioPark.

The plastic-free eco-challenge is to raise awareness about the problems with plastic in the environment. Teams from across the world participate in the challenge, which inspires people to take eco-friendly actions. Team members input their daily eco-friendly actions into the website and help earn points for their team.

People can join the ABQ BioPark here: https://plasticfree.ecochallenge.org/teams/abq-biopark. For more or other information visit their website.