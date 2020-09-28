BioPark indoor exhibits set to reopen Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In just a few days, visitors will soon get to experience all of the BioPark’s indoor attractions. That includes the most popular exhibit at the zoo, the Penguin Chill.

“This Thursday, October 1, we’ll be open the aquarium as well as the BUGarium, Penguin Chill right behind me and also our reptile building for our community to come in and see all those animals again,” says Acting Zoo Director Stephanie Stowell.

Stowell says they got permission to reopen the indoor attractions including the aquarium after the governor recently approved their safety plan. She says when they reopen this week, bio park staff will enforce social distancing and keep track of the number of people inside each exhibit.

“The capacity for penguin chill is 40 which means we can have 40 people in the penguin chill at any given time. We’ll have staff counting entrance and also at the exit. For the reptile building, it will be 30 people at a time again with staff counting entrance and exits and for the aquarium, it’s a total of 60 people,” Stowell says.

They’ve also added stanchions to the aquarium to keep people from touching the glass tanks. In the Penguin Chill, all of the touch screen activities have been closed off and they’ve also closed off seating areas so people don’t spend too long inside.

Zoo officials say even though you get into the zoo, expect a wait to get into the penguin chill or reptile exhibit. Officials say zoo tickets are available online right now and aquarium tickets will be available Tuesday.

Latest Local News