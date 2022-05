ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is sharing some exciting news. Lola the Grand Cayman Blue Iguana, an endangered species, is carrying eggs.

The vet staff made the discovery after a series of ultrasounds. While they still aren’t sure whether the eggs are fertile, they are hopeful for hatchlings either in August or September. Reptile keeper Phil Mayhew says the news is extra exciting as they’ve been trying to breed the animals for the last two years.