BioPark hosts vulture ‘Science Cafe’ at Boxing Bear Brewing, Amore Pizzeria

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers are hosting an evening of pizza, beer and vultures.
The BioPark’s free “Science Cafe” starts with an animal-themed art sale at Boxing Bear Brewing in west downtown. Then it continues next door at Amore Pizzeria with presentations from zookeepers on vulture conservation and their recent trips to South Africa.
The events start at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 29.
Full schedule:
- 6-7 p.m.: Boxing Bear for the $1 off beer and art sale
- 7-8:30 p.m.: Presentations at Amore
- 8:30-9 p.m.: Informal question and answer session for presenters and art sale