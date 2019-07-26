BioPark hosts vulture ‘Science Cafe’ at Boxing Bear Brewing, Amore Pizzeria

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's been a long-running problem, police not knowing the history of families when they're dealing with child abuse cases. Now they have some help when they're in the middle of what can be life or death situations for the children.

All Albuquerque Police officers responding to a call will now have access to a portal, so they know if CYFD has ever been involved with that family. The portal was unveiled in 2017, but officers have been training on the tool since April. State officials say it's been a long time coming.