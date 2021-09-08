BioPark hosts open house for educators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers get into the BioPark for free this weekend. It’s a special open house designed to help teachers incorporate new teaching tools into their curriculum.

During the event, staff will introduce teachers to the BioPark’s Education Ambassadors who will have activities and allow teachers to explore. The education staff will also answer questions about booking in-person and virtual field trips for classes. Teachers need to bring a school ID to take part.

