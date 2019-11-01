BioPark hosting dinner with cold-blooded creatures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dinner with a wild twist. This month at the Biopark, you can dine alongside crocodiles and other cold-blooded creatures.

“A very different date night,” says Mario Gonzales.

For $75, people can dine next to all the critters in the BioPark’s reptile building.

“Huge big crocodiles, so I love the idea,” says Loretta Duran.

The upcoming reptile dinner is a part of the BioPark’s destination dinner series.

“We have one in April called the ‘Great Aperil,’ where you’re dining amongst the primates. And if you’ve ever been terribly close to a gorilla, they could be a little…they have a unique scent. The reptiles is probably the best smelling dinner that we have,” says BioPark spokesperson Greg Jackson.

On the menu this time around is African inspired cuisine, dishes like chicken suya, African meat pies, jollof rice, and western African lime cake.

“We’re kind of drawing attention to some of its plight by featuring some food from its native land,” Jackson says.

While guests enjoy their food, a saltwater crocodile will be doing the same.

Zoo officials say these destination dinners, are also a learning opportunity, that supports the BioPark’s conservation efforts.

“We’ll have keepers out with some of the reptiles talking about them and what makes them unique,” Jackson says.

The reptile dinner is November 16.

“It is so nice that we get to educate our children our grandchildren about these things so they know the difference between the crocodile and an alligator,” says Loretta Duran.

Attendees can also bid on paintings created by reptiles at the BioPark.